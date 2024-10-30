CSIR-NIIST transfers onsite wastewater treatment technology to more agencies

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has transferred its onsite wastewater treatment technology to more agencies.

A statement said NIIST signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday with E-Nadu Youth Cooperative Society, Veliyanoor, Kottayam, and FOAB Solutions Pvt Ltd for transferring its NOWA technology, in the presence of Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan. NIIST Director C. Anandharamakrishnan and representatives from the two agencies exchanged the MoUs.

NOWA is an engineered biological treatment system capable of recovering reuse quality water, bioenergy and organic manure from wastewater, NIIST said.

The technology developed by NIIST has several advantages such as less space requirement. It also does not require frequent sludge disposal, consumes less electricity and has a low operational and maintenance cost.

The NOWA technology is designed for Indian conditions and it will be a replacement for imported technologies, according to NIIST.

The NIIST technology is a combined anaerobic-aerobic/anoxic bioprocess unit with a unique microbial system. This will find wider application for greywater as well as high strength organic wastewater treatment.

This patented technology was developed by a team of researchers led by senior principal scientist Krishnakumar B. It has been approved by the Kerala State Suchitwa Mission and field units are already working at industrial sites.