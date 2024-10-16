CSIR-NIIST to establish centres of excellence in Ayurveda, performance chemicals

The Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda Research to be established on the campus of the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) at Pappanamcode here is envisaged as a premier facility for scientific validation, standardisation and global promotion of Ayurvedic products, making them compliant with international quality, safety and efficacy standards.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will lay the foundation for the centre on Thursday as a milestone project to mark the golden jubilee of CSIR-NIIST. The centre will leverage advanced research and development methods and tools to ensure that Ayurvedic formulations meet the needs of both modern wellness paradigms and global health-care systems.

“With the growing global acceptance of Ayurveda, ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of Ayurvedic medicines is vital. The need for validation of Ayurvedic drugs is critical to align them with international standards. The new Centre aims at addressing this challenge,” said Director, CSIR-NIIST, C. Anandharamakrishnan.

The facility will support Ayush enterprises, including MSMEs, to strengthen their product portfolios, particularly in Ayurveda, and tap the global wellness industry that is projected to grow exponentially. Many of these enterprises are now unable to independently invest in large-scale research and quality testing facilities, which will be addressed by the upcoming centre.

The initiative will help position Kerala as a global hub for high-quality Ayurvedic products, Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said.

Chemical production

The Union Minister will also lay the foundation for the Centre of Excellence in Performance Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers for Industrial Application to foster domestic production in the chemical and polymer sectors. Performance chemicals are critical in the development of optoelectronic devices and energy technologies, driving innovations that enhance functionality, efficiency, and self-reliance in the contemporary areas of interest.

The first phase of the centre coming up on the campus will have a team of over 13 scientists, led by Dr. Anandharamakrishnan.

A conclave on “Ayurveda for Today and Tomorrow: Bridging Tradition and Innovation” has also been planned on the occasion. The conclave will bring together Ayurvedic experts, researchers, and practitioners to discuss its global relevance, the scientific approach to validating its practices, and its integration into modern wellness paradigms.