CSIR-NIIST to draw up plan to promote production, value addition of millets

March 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here will develop a detailed plan to boost the production and value addition of millets on scientific and sustainable lines, given India’s potential to emerge as a millet production hub.

The plan will be ready by the end of this year, NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan said while addressing a thematic session of the Millet Conclave ‘Shree Anna’ held as part of One Week One Lab (OWOL) programme under way on the NIIST campus at Pappanamcode.

Despite the growing awareness that millets are going to be a major component in the global food basket, their cultivation, value-addition and promotion are fraught with hurdles. The CSIR-NIIST is working towards addressing these issues, said Dr. Anandharamakrishnan.

Critical areas that need urgent attention are the extension of field-level technology for augmenting production and scientific processes for value addition and extension of shelf life of the products. It is also important to have a database to take the promotional projects forward. The CSIR-NIIST plan will focus on these areas, he said.

Held to coincide with the UN declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets, the conclave is a key segment of OWOL which showcases the R&D achievements of the CSIR-NIIST. OWOL will conclude on Saturday with an Open Day event on the NIIST campus for the public.

Inaugurating the session, Ajith Kumar Shasany, director, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, called for the creation of world-class facilities offering food-processing technologies, a step that would benefit both the farm sector and the industry.

M. Loganathan, director (in-charge), National Institute of Food Processing Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur, said good quality, good taste and long shelf life are vital for the commercial success of millet products.

Ashok Alur, director, Centre of Excellence for Farmer Producer Organisations, the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bengaluru, and Anjan Ray, director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) were also present.