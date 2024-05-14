GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CSIR-NIIST ties up with NIT Calicut to promote research in cutting-edge domains

Published - May 14, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST and Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C exchange documents after signing an MoU for collaboration in research and education.

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) to collaborate in research and education through exchange of students and faculty members in interdisciplinary areas of science and technology.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the National Technology Day celebrations held at CSIR-NIIST, Pappanamcode, here, by Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST and Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C.

Setting out the context of the collaboration, Dr. Anandharamakrishnan noted the tie-up opened big opportunities for NIT students to explore research stints in frontier areas of materials science and engineering, food technology, biotechnology, chemical sciences and environmental technology in addition to the fast emerging fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Prof. Krishna, who also gave a special address on National Technology Day, said the MoU with CSIR-NIIST will facilitate joint efforts in providing unique opportunities for graduate and postgraduate engineering students.

The agreement also envisages joint curriculum development for MTech programmes, skill development workshops and instrumentation training.

Dr. P. Nishy, Head, Business Development Unit, CSIR-NIIST and Dr. U.S. Hareesh, Head, Human Resources and Academic Division, CSIR-NIIST, also spoke.

