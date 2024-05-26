CSIR-NIIST inks pact with Kerala-based firm to make vegan leather

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here has signed a memorandum of understanding with Malayattoor-based Alter Wave Eco Innovations Pvt Ltd (AWEI) for the transfer of a technology developed by NIIST for manufacturing vegan leather.

The MoU will enable the company to manufacture environment-friendly replacements for animal leather from plant sources like pineapple leaves, banana stems and rice straws without using plastic as a core ingredient. NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan and AWEI directors Jeswin George, Nidhin Sotter, Nigil Sotter and Tigil Thomas exchanged the MoU here the other day.

An NIIST team led by Anjineyulu Kothakota, Senior Scientist at CSIR-NIIST, developed the technology for making sustainable biomaterial alternatives to animal leather.

“This is CSIR-NIIST’s fifth technology transfer for manufacturing plant leather alternatives, and the first of its kind from Kerala,” Dr. Anandharamakrishnan was quoted as saying in a statement.

The technology will enable AWEI to make good use of agricultural biomass and other bio-materials sourced from farmers and farming communities, the statement said.

