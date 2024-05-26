ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR-NIIST inks pact with Kerala-based firm to make vegan leather

Published - May 26, 2024 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here has signed a memorandum of understanding with Malayattoor-based Alter Wave Eco Innovations Pvt Ltd (AWEI) for the transfer of a technology developed by NIIST for manufacturing vegan leather.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU will enable the company to manufacture environment-friendly replacements for animal leather from plant sources like pineapple leaves, banana stems and rice straws without using plastic as a core ingredient. NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan and AWEI directors Jeswin George, Nidhin Sotter, Nigil Sotter and Tigil Thomas exchanged the MoU here the other day.

An NIIST team led by Anjineyulu Kothakota, Senior Scientist at CSIR-NIIST, developed the technology for making sustainable biomaterial alternatives to animal leather.

“This is CSIR-NIIST’s fifth technology transfer for manufacturing plant leather alternatives, and the first of its kind from Kerala,” Dr. Anandharamakrishnan was quoted as saying in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The technology will enable AWEI to make good use of agricultural biomass and other bio-materials sourced from farmers and farming communities, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US