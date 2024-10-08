CSIR-NIIST enters pact with Tata Steel to reduce carbon emission

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here has entered into a technical collaboration with Tata Steel Limited (TSL) for the evaluation of ceramic sorbents that help reduce carbon emission.

The project is part of the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) mission of the CSIR, which aims to reduce carbon emission by either storing or reusing it so that captured carbon dioxide does not enter the atmosphere.

On its Foundation Day celebrations held on Monday, NIIST exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TATA Steel Limited, Jamshedpur. NIIST also transferred its technology for converting groundnut shells and corn husk waste into sustainable leather alternatives to Leafy Leather Pvt Ltd, a start-up from Surat, Gujarat.

Ashuthosh Sharma, president, Indian National Science Academy, was the chief guest at the function,. CSIR-NIIST Director C Anandharamakrishnan presided. Atanu Ranjan Pal, Chief Technology Officer-Process, TSL, was the guest of honour.

Under the collaboration, Tata Steel Limited will help NIIST evaluate ceramic sorbents under conditions of emission from blast furnace top gas and stove waste gas, Dr Anandharamakrishnan said.

NIIST has premiered efforts to develop high quality leather alternatives from renewable and biodegradable materials, such as agricultural by-products. “The programme is aimed at tackling two pressing global challenges - waste management and the environmental impact of leather production. The project has paved the way for transfer of technologies that promote environmental sustainability and economic growth through innovative use of agro-waste resources,’‘ he added.

Advanced processing techniques enhance the durability, texture, and aesthetic appeal of the product, making it suitable for various applications, from fashion to automotive interiors.

Committed to reducing the carbon footprint of leather production, agricultural residues like groundnut shells and corn husks, typically discarded after harvest, will now be upcycled into leather-like materials, providing an alternative to both animal-derived leather and synthetic versions, which are often petroleum-based.