CSIR-NIIST Director receives Rashtriya Vigyan Shri Award from President

C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-National Institute for Interdsciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, was bestowed the inaugural Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2024, India’s highest award in the fields of science, technology, and technology-led innovations, by President Droupadi Murmu for his contributions to the agricultural science sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan was among the 33 awardees comprising eminent and young scientists, who received the award from the President at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

‘Relevance for society’

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said the award would inspire him and his team in NIIST to make more meaningful contributions for the further advancement of science in India, and also for the benefit of society at large. “We will strive to ensure that our research efforts have industrial relevance and are relevant for farmers and entrepreneurs as well,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A scientist and academician with expertise in the fields of food and agro-processing, his areas of research include 3D food printing, spray drying and spray-freeze-drying of food products, and computational modelling of food-processing operations.

Key breakthrough

One of his key research breakthroughs is the development of India’s first ‘Engineered human stomach and small intestinal model system’, which mimics the complex biomechanical and chemical functions of the human digestive system.

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan has also served as chairperson and convener of the capacity building and research for the Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.