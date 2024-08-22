GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CSIR-NIIST Director receives Rashtriya Vigyan Shri Award from President

It is India’s highest award in the fields of science, technology, and technology-led innovations

Updated - August 22, 2024 06:03 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 06:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
CSIR-NIIST Director C. Anandaramakrishnan receives the Rashtriya Vigyan Shri Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

CSIR-NIIST Director C. Anandaramakrishnan receives the Rashtriya Vigyan Shri Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-National Institute for Interdsciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, was bestowed the inaugural Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2024, India’s highest award in the fields of science, technology, and technology-led innovations, by President Droupadi Murmu for his contributions to the agricultural science sector.

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan was among the 33 awardees comprising eminent and young scientists, who received the award from the President at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

‘Relevance for society’

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said the award would inspire him and his team in NIIST to make more meaningful contributions for the further advancement of science in India, and also for the benefit of society at large. “We will strive to ensure that our research efforts have industrial relevance and are relevant for farmers and entrepreneurs as well,” he said.

A scientist and academician with expertise in the fields of food and agro-processing, his areas of research include 3D food printing, spray drying and spray-freeze-drying of food products, and computational modelling of food-processing operations.

Key breakthrough

One of his key research breakthroughs is the development of India’s first ‘Engineered human stomach and small intestinal model system’, which mimics the complex biomechanical and chemical functions of the human digestive system.

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan has also served as chairperson and convener of the capacity building and research for the Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.