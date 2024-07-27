GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CSIR launches national mission on sustainable packaging solutions

Published - July 27, 2024 10:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
CSIR Director General N. Kalaiselvi speaking at the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Saturday launched a National Mission on Sustainable Packaging Solutions.

CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, is tasked with coordinating the project that involves a consortium of eight partnering CSIR labs and industry partners.

N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and CSIR Director General, unveiled the programme at NIIST here on Saturday.

Packaging plays a vital role in ensuring integrity and safety during the handling, transportation or storage of products. The mission, funded by CSIR, aims to develop solutions for sustainable packaging demands, including development of packaging materials, smart recycling and reuse methods to turn the packaging industry, smart, affordable and reliable with advanced testing and monitoring facilities, a statement said.

Dr. Kalaiselvi said CSIR had decided to take up this initiative as packaging has mostly been neglected with regard to concerted R&D efforts in channelising scientific advancements towards sustainable and comprehensive solutions.

NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan is the coordinator of the National Mission on Sustainable Packaging. He said that a big team of researchers and industries will be taking the project forward. The project will also see the establishment of the country’s pioneering biodegradability testing and monitoring centre.

Saturday’s event coincided with the launch of the curtain-raiser for the golden jubilee celebrations of NIIST. Dr. Kalaiselvi launched the logo for the celebrations.

