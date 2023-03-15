CSIR labs can develop materials for space programme: S. Unnikrishnan Nair

March 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The laboratories of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) can play an important role in providing cost-effective, indigenous materials for space missions and related projects of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), said on Wednesday.

Dr. Unnikrishnan Nair was addressing a thematic session on ‘Strategic and Regional Materials’ held as part of the ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) programme at the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Pappanamcode.

Noting the inadvisability of depending too much on imports, he said ISRO requires many special materials such as titanium alloy, Haynes 25 alloy and C-103 (Cobalt-based alloy for engine parts) and that the space agency is still facing shortage of certain materials like good quality titanium sponge.

ISRO can have collaborations with NIIST with a focus on strategies aimed at self-reliance, he said. The space agency has invested in more than 12 industries with over ₹500 crore for manufacturing indigenised materials and products.

A facility for low thermal expansion glass ceramics has been set up at International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad. ISRO has also held discussions with CSIR labs for manufacturing space-quality optical glass, Dr. Unnikrishnan Nair said.

Speaking at a session on ‘Regional Materials,’ experts underscored the need for India and Kerala to capitalise on the soaring demand for ‘green’ technologies to push rubber and coir-based products. Coir Board chairman D. Kuppuramu said that the use of rubber and coir can help reduce the dependence on plastic. However, value addition still played second fiddle to raw material exports, he said.

Sawar Dhanania, Chairman, Rubber Board, said there is a huge potential for the rubberised-coir industry. Rubber and coir should collaborate to survive, especially when Kerala has a downward trend in both, he said. ‘‘We have a lot of opportunities in rubber and coir, independently and jointly,’‘ Dr. Dhanania said.

Speakers at the session stressed the need for strategies that ensure a good price for the growers, reduce dependence on imports and stress value-addition. NIIST Director C. Anandharamakrishnan presided over the session.

A session on energy materials and specialty chemicals, titled Urja, was held on Tuesday as part of OWOL. Kerala should focus on converting its rich water resources and availability of sunlight into financial resource by linking them with the industrial and scientific sectors, experts said. Additional Chief Secretary K.R. Jyothilal, who opened the session, said research institutions such as NIIST should focus on developing technologies to manufacture solar panels and the generation and storage of hydrogen.