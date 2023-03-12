ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR Director General to inaugurate ‘One Week One Lab’ programme at NIIST on Monday

March 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, will inaugurate the ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) programme at the National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) on Monday.

The event, to be held over six days at the NIIST campus at Pappanamcode, is aimed at showcasing the legacy, innovations, and technological breakthroughs achieved by CSIR-NIIST, a statement said.

The inauguration is scheduled for 12.30 p.m. on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Javed Iqbal, Chairman, CSIR-NIIST Research Council, is the guest of honour. NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan will preside over the function.

Transfer of a number of technologies developed by NIIST and exchange of MoUs are planned during the inaugural function.

NIIST, which is a CSIR constituent laboratory, has planned a series of programmes as part of OWOL, including a Millet Food Festival at its campus from March 13 to 18 and a Start-up Conclave.

Dr. Kalaiselvi will inaugurate the Millet Exhibition stalls on Monday afternoon. The Start-up Conclave will be held from 2 p.m., also on Monday. Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Digital University Kerala, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika, and Tata Coffee executive vice-president Devendra Reddy Kalva will address the conclave.

Special sessions and panel discussions are also planned on topics including ayurveda, environment, agriculture and food processing, energy, and strategic and regional materials are planned over the six days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US