CSI passes resolution against CAA

Extending its support to the countrywide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the 70th council meeting of the Central Kerala Diocese of the Church of South India (CSI) here on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding that the Union government desist from implementing the Act.
The resolution, presented by lay secretary Simon John, was adopted unanimously by council members. During a discussion, the council members observed that the CAA violated the basic tenets of Indian democracy and contradicted the essence of the Constitution.
The council also decided to extend its support to the countrywide protests against the CAA and organise protests on its own in the next phase.
