CSI panel to withdraw from Norton MoU
Signed with Muziris heritage company
Church of South India (CSI) Madhya Kerala diocese lay secretary Simon John said on Friday the diocese executive committee decided to withdraw from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Muziris Spice Route Heritage company to turn Norton Bungalow (Mission Bungalow) here into a missionary museum.
Mr. John said that the local CSI church had nothing to do with it.
He said the executive committee could not agree to a clause in the MoU that the contract could be renewed or discontinued after 20 years with mutual consensus. The diocese executive committee had earlier constituted a committee with A.J. Rajan as convener to look into the matter.
The committee submitted its report and a meeting of the executive held on November 8, 2019 decided to unilaterally withdraw from the agreement, he added.
The two-storey Norton Bungalow, the residence of Thomas Norton — the first Church Mission Society (CMS) missionary in Travancore — is in a dilapidated state. The project to conserve the bungalow, under the Alappuzha Heritage project, was proposed as a joint initiative.