CSI Church to make parishes carbon-neutral

The Church of South India’s (CSI) Central Kerala diocese is launching an ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality across all its 405 parishes. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the initiative at a function here on Tuesday, which will be presided over by Bishop Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian of the Central Kerala diocese.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will kick off a sapling planting project, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, will inaugurate a home-based solar project. Harita Mission Vice Chairperson T.N. Seema will deliver the keynote address.

For schoolchildren

Joseph Mar Divanosis Metropolitan will launch the Schoolchildren’s Campaign for Climate Justice. A book titled Bhoomikkayulla Suvishesham, authored by Mathew Koshi Punnaikkad, will be released on the occasion.

The diocese aims to achieve carbon neutrality within three years through a 15-point programme. Key strategies include extensive solar energy use, the planting of over one lakh saplings, enhanced water conservation efforts, improved waste management practices, and a reduction in the carbon footprints of church members.

In a bid to raise awareness among schoolchildren, 405 trained students will speak on the importance of environmental conservation and carbon neutrality in each parish on June 9, serving as green ambassadors for the diocese’s ecological mission.

