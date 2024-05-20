GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CSI Church to make parishes carbon-neutral

Key strategies include extensive solar energy use, planting of over one lakh saplings, enhanced water conservation efforts, improved waste management practices, and a reduction in the carbon footprint of church members

Published - May 20, 2024 06:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Church of South India’s (CSI) Central Kerala diocese is launching an ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality across all its 405 parishes. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the initiative at a function here on Tuesday, which will be presided over by Bishop Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian of the Central Kerala diocese.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will kick off a sapling planting project, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, will inaugurate a home-based solar project. Harita Mission Vice Chairperson T.N. Seema will deliver the keynote address.

For schoolchildren

Joseph Mar Divanosis Metropolitan will launch the Schoolchildren’s Campaign for Climate Justice. A book titled Bhoomikkayulla Suvishesham, authored by Mathew Koshi Punnaikkad, will be released on the occasion.

The diocese aims to achieve carbon neutrality within three years through a 15-point programme. Key strategies include extensive solar energy use, the planting of over one lakh saplings, enhanced water conservation efforts, improved waste management practices, and a reduction in the carbon footprints of church members.

In a bid to raise awareness among schoolchildren, 405 trained students will speak on the importance of environmental conservation and carbon neutrality in each parish on June 9, serving as green ambassadors for the diocese’s ecological mission.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.