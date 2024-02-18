GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CSI Church declares support for farmers protest

February 18, 2024 06:19 am | Updated 06:19 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Church of South India (CSI) Madhya Kerala Diocese has declared its support for the ongoing protest by farmers in Delhi.

In a statement, Bishop Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian, chairman of the CSI Madhya Kerala Diocesan Department of Ecological Concerns, demanded immediate action to address the concerns raised by the protesting farmers. “Our commitment to supporting the farmers’ protest is a testament to our dedication to justice, equity, and the sustainable development of our nation’s agricultural sector,” he said.

According to him, the farming community is under the impression that these legislations will pave the way for erosion of decentralised farming practices and undermine the democratic framework that supports them.

“The CSI Church believes that farmers constitute the backbone of our nation. With this conviction, the CSI Madhya Kerala Department of Ecological Concerns insists on establishing a more equitable system to protect farmers’ rights. We urge the government to either withdraw from the World Trade Organisation agreement or to revise its terms to secure a fair price for the farmers’ produce,” read the statement.

The agency also called for introduction of pension schemes for farm labourers and financially vulnerable farmers.

