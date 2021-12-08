CSI Church announces seven welfare projects

The CSI South Kerala archdiocese has announced a package of seven welfare projects to be implemented as part of the Christmas celebrations this year.

CSI moderator Bishop A.Dharmaraj Rasalam inaugurated the projects here on Wednesday. These include providing food for the hungry, fees and study materials for children from poor families, housing for homeless families, assistance for marrying youngsters, a palliative care service for the needy, life insurance cover for missionaries working remote areas and financial aid for bed ridden patients with debilitating diseases.

The South India United church (SIUC) is also organising a Christmas fest at the LMS compound with an exhibition of stars, Christmas trees and vintage vehicles as well as carnival, food court, music performances, carol songs and various stage programmes.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian was present at the function.