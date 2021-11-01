CSI Bishops in Kerala urge leaders of developed countries attending COP26 to change development paradigm

KOTTAYAM

Demanding the developed countries to change their present development paradigm, the Church of South India (CSI) has urged the leaders and delegates attending the COP26 in Glasgow to judiciously deliberate and boldly determine what kind of world we want to leave the future generations.

In a statement signed by all six Bishops of the CSI church Kerala region, including Dharmaraj Rasalam, Moderator of the CSI Synod, the Church sought to reinforce its commitment to building a symbiotic, sustainable and socially egalitarian society.

Climate injustice

“The CSI believes that the developed countries' present development paradigm is responsible for the global ecological crisis and thus 'climate injustice'. We demand the that 'developed' countries change their present development paradigm, which exploits fossil fuels, resulting in climate change. The injustices of the climate crisis, including vast global inequalities and the threat to future generations, offer an imperative to action to seek justice for those suffering and the threat posed to God's creation'', read a joint statement issued by the Bishops.

Due to climate change, Dalits, Adivasis and tribals were made vulnerable by natural disasters and unjust socio-economic systems that exploit people living in the margins, it added.