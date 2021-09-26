CSB staff on strike from Sept. 29

Demands include implementation of pay revision and halt to punishment steps against staff

The employees of Thrissur-based Catholic Syrian Bank will go on a three-day national strike from September 29.

The agitation, called by the United Forum of the bank, umbrella organization of various unions, is for pressing their charter of demands including implementation of bilateral contact on wages and services; withdrawal of punishment steps against agitating workers and protecting the people-friendly banking culture of the CSB. The pact signed between the IBA and the unions in November 2020 for the revision of salary has not been implemented in the CSB yet, said the unions.