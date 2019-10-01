CRZ categorisation: High Court issues notice to govt.

The Kerala High Court has issued a notice to the State government on a petition seeking to declare invalid the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) prepared as per the 1991 and 2011 CRZ Notifications demarcating all panchayats as CRZ-III.

The petition was filed by two residents of Panavally grama panchyat. According to them, the State government had hurriedly prepared the CZMP wherein they classified the entire areas in grama panchayats as Category CRZ-III (undeveloped areas).

The Ministry of Environment and Forests which considered the draft CZMP had refused to accept it and directed the government to reconsider categorising those panchayat areas that had substantially built-up area of more than 50% as CRZ-II. However, this had never been adhered to by the State government.