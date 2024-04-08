Cryptocurrency fraud: Hyderabad police nab Koduvally councillor

April 08, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hyderabad police have nabbed a councillor of the Koduvally municipality who was suspected of being involved in a fraudulent cryptocurrency deal.

Ahmed Unais was detained on Saturday night with the support of the local police. He was later taken to Hyderabad for further investigation.

According to police sources, the 28-year-old was accused of securing ₹47 lakh in the online cryptocurrency deal with the support of a few persons who are yet to be identified. He was taken into custody on the basis of the statement of a Muvattupuzha native who was previously arrested in connection with the incident, they said.