Kerala

Crude bombs recovered near Nadapuram

The police on Saturday recovered eight powerful country bombs from Perode near Nadapuram. The bombs were found hidden inside two PVC pipes in the area. It was a group of KSEB workers who first noticed them and informed the police. According to police sources, the bombs were new and very powerful.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2022 6:37:23 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/crude-bombs-recovered-near-nadapuram/article66101042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY