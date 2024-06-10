Crude bombs hurled near BJP worker’s house in Kerala’s Kannur

Two crude bombs were thrown near the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker at Narvaoor, Koothuparamba, in Kannur district of Kerala on June 9 night. While no injuries were reported, one of the bombs exploded on the road in front of the residence of the BJP worker, C. Vineesh, and the other was found unexploded at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion, which led to the discovery of the unexploded bomb.

A wreath was also placed in front of the shop owned by one Rajan, a supporter who celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony earlier, according to sources.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. An investigation is under way by a team led by Koothaparamba ACP K.V. Venugopal to ascertain the motive behind the incident and identify the perpetrators.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.