Crude bombs hurled at CPI(M) leader’s house, RSS office at Thalassery

KANNUR:

21 September 2020 20:23 IST

Crude bombs were hurled at the house of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Thalassery on Sunday.

A bomb was hurled at the house of Karayi Surendran, local committee secretary of the CPI(M) at Nettur Edathilambalam, Thalassery, on Sunday night. The gate of the house, lamps and a photo of Sree Narayana Guru were destroyed in the attack.

The incident took place after a bomb was hurled at the RSS office here on Sunday morning. The rooftop of the building, windows and bulbs were damaged in the explosion.

The police are investigating both the cases.