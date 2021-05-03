Kerala

Crude bombs hurled at Congress leader’s house

Crude bombs were hurled at the house of Congress leader and councillor Nabeesa Beevi at Taliparamba on Sunday night after the Assembly election results were declared. Her mother was reportedly injured in the attack. Nabeesa Beevi is the chairperson of Taliparamba municipality health and education standing committee.

In the attack, windowpanes and the front door of the house were damaged.

A team led by Taliparamba DySP E. Premchandran and SI Sunil Kumar inspected the spot.

DCC president Satheesan Pacheni, who visited the house, alleged that the CPI(M) was behind the attack.

Weapons found

Meanwhile, the police found weapons in a single-room building at Pinarayi on Sunday night.

Eight swords, a machete, and an axe were recovered.

