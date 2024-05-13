GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crude bombs explode in Kerala’s Kannur

No injuries reported. The explosions occurred around 4 a.m. at Chakkarakkal moments before a police patrol team arrived at the scene

Updated - May 13, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 12:37 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Following the incident, forensic teams and K-9 dog squad units searched the area. Another unexploded crude bomb was recovered. This was then defused by the bomb squad. (image for representation only)

Following the incident, forensic teams and K-9 dog squad units searched the area. Another unexploded crude bomb was recovered. This was then defused by the bomb squad. (image for representation only) | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Two crude bombs exploded on Bavode Road at Chakkarakkal in Kannur district of Kerala in the early hours of May 13, creating panic in the area. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to sources.

The explosions occurred around 4 a.m. moments before a police patrol team arrived at the scene. However, the police could not identify the perpetrators.

Following the incident, forensic teams and K-9 dog squad units searched the area. Another unexploded crude bomb was recovered. This was then defused by the bomb squad.

The police have beefed up security in the area, keeping in mind potential escalation of tensions in the region.

The incident comes close on the heels of a clash between workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the area following a dispute related to a temple festival.

During the altercation, a BJP worker sustained injuries. Following this, flags and masts representing both the political parties in the area were vandalised, escalating tensions further.

