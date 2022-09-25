Kerala

Crude bomb hurled at the house of SDPI worker in Kannur

A day after a widespread violence across the State during the illegal hartal called by the Popular Front of India, crude bomb was hurled at the house of a Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker in Panoor in the wee hours on September 25, 2022. 

According to the police, the bomb was hurled at the house of Ajmal, a native of Parad in Panoor. The incident happened around 1.30 am. In the impact the house has suffered small damages. No one has been reported injured in the bombing.

Police said that a case has been registered under section 3 and 5 of the Explosive act. No one has identified behind the attack. 

A team under Station House Officer MP.Azad visited the incident spot and has started an investigation. 


