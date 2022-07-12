Crude bomb hurled at RSS office in Payyanur

No casualty has been reported.

Activists waving the RSS flags. Picture used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

No casualty has been reported.

A crude bomb has been hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office in Payyannur, here on Tueday, July 12, 2022 morning.

The incident happened at around 1:30 am on Tuesday. In the incident, the front windows of the building were broken in the attack

No casualty has been reported. The reason behind the incident has yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigation is on.

A large police team is camping at the place.