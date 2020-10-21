Crude bomb found on road

A crude bomb was found on the Payyannur Pattoli Temple road on Tuesday morning.

The bomb was found by people residing in the area while they were on their morning walk.

They immediately informed the police, who reached the spot. The bomb squad, which arrived from Kannur, took the bomb with them to defuse it.

Bomb squad sub inspector T.V. Sasidharan said that the crude bomb seemed to have been made recently and was highly explosive. The dog squad was also brought to the spot.

The bomb was found a day after a pistol and 23 cartridges were found on the roadside in Annur, near Payyanur.