Crude bomb blast: police hold extensive search in politically sensitive areas in Kannur

Soon after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement in the Assembly that stern action would be taken against the making of crude bombs, in the wake of recurring incidents of crude bomb blasts in Kannur, bomb detection and disposal squads conducted extensive searches in politically sensitive areas around Thalassery, Koothuparamba, Panoor, and Mattannur in Kannur district on Wednesday.

Dog squads too joined flash inspections in suspected locations. Deserted buildings and plots of land were simultaneously covered by the search teams. The drive was conducted on the instructions of the State Police Chief.

A senior police officer told The Hindu on Wednesday that the flash inspections would continue with the support of bomb detection and disposal squads in all suspected areas, apart from intensified night patrol. Plainclothesmen would also be on duty in locations where crude bombs were recovered in the past, he said.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made in connection with the crude bomb blast at Eranjoli that claimed the life of an 86-year old man on Tuesday. The case would be investigated further by an Assistant Commissioner of Police. Sources said suspects in some previous incidents were under the scanner.

The statement by a woman from Eranjoli that the area where the explosion took place on Tuesday was the “hub of crude bomb making” by CPI(M) workers turned out to be one of the strongest witnesses’ accounts for the police to proceed with the investigation. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, she alleged that many of the vacated houses were being misused by gangs, and that local residents were scared of raising objections to it.

Shafi Parambil, MP-elect from Vadakara, who visited the victim’s house at Eranjoli, said the Home department was accountable for the incident. “An innocent elderly man lost his life. Such incidents will end only if the police are allowed to act independently,” he said.

