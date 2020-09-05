Crucial KC(M) meeting on Sunday

KOTTAYAM

05 September 2020 20:21 IST

Party will discuss Kuttanad byelection and disqualification of MLAs

A steering committee meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K. Mani will be held in Kottayam on Sunday.

The meeting assumes importance as the party leadership is expected to discuss matters pertaining to Kuttanad byelection and the disqualification move against P.J. Joseph and Mons Joseph, MLAs, for violating the party whip in the Assembly.

Even though the party, which has been allotted the party symbol, is not part of the UDF now, their stance will be crucial for the Congress-led coalition in deciding their candidate for the upcoming byelection in Kuttanad.

Though Mr. Joseph, whose nominee had contested from the constituency for the UDF last time, holds a natural claim over the seat, the veteran leader has lost all the rights in KC(M) with the latest Central Election Commission (CEC) order.

Taking advantage of the situation, the Mani camp has intensified its attack on the rival group to make up for the loss in the Pala byelection.

According to N. Jayaraj, MLA, a close associate of Mr. Mani, the meeting on Sunday will decide on submitting a petition before the Assembly Speaker against Mr. Joseph and Mr. Mons for violating the party whip in the Assembly.

“Like what Mr. Joseph is doing now, the Speaker cannot be dismissive of the CEC order. It is the final authority to take a decision with regard to a political party and its symbol and Mr. Joseph is frantic about facing disqualification,” Mr. Jayaraj said.