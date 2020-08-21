Crucial Assembly meet on August 24

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 August 2020 21:52 IST

The State Assembly will meet for a day on August 24, adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, to pass the Kerala Finance Bill and take up a no-confidence motion against the government moved by the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

Legislators have been informed via e-mail and SMS after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signed the file to summon the Assembly. The House is meeting for the first time after the 19th session was called off on March 13 after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The one-day sitting will pass the Kerala Finance Bill. Instead of the usual practice of referring the Kerala Finance Bill to the Subject Committee for consideration, the House will discuss it department-wise and pass the Bill.

The no-confidence motion moved by Congress legislator V.D. Satheesan will be taken up after the Kerala Finance Bill. The Legislature Secretariat has put in place COVID-19 protocol norms in the House. All will be subjected to thermal screening before entering the Assembly complex.

Antigen test will be carried out on legislators in the Assembly building, MLA Hostel under the supervision of the DHS. Those testing positive will be allowed to cast their vote in the Rajya Sabha election taking place simultaneously and will have to move out of the complex.

Each legislator will get one chair exclusively and it will be placed at a distance to avoid physical contact. Sanitiser, facemask, gloves and shield will be available in all the tables.

Entry to the public gallery and Speaker’s gallery has been banned. Only the minimum personnel will be allowed in the official gallery. Attenders of the Chief Minister, Finance Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Leader of the Opposition will be allowed to enter the House. Food packets will be provided.

The gallery used by visual media will be available for reporters as the channels will be provided visuals in the media room. Electronic voting will not be used in case voting is needed. Conventional methods will be resorted to.