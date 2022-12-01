CRPF jawan’s body interred with official honour in Palakkad

December 01, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

He was fatally wounded when a Maoist group opened fire on personnel in Sukma forest under Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening

The Hindu Bureau

Policemen fire a gun salute to CRPF jawan S. Mohammed Hakeem at Ummini, Dhoni, near Palakkad, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The body of S. Mohammed Hakeem, 35, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan killed in an ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh, was brought here and interred with State and Army honours at Ummini Juma Masjid graveyard at Dhoni on Thursday.

Hakeem’s widow Ramseena and daughter Afshin Fatima offered their final salute to the jawan when his body was kept at Government High School, Ummini, for the public to pay homage.

Government officials led by District Collector Mrunmai Joshi received the body at the State border at Walayar on Wednesday night. The body was then taken to Dhoni in a procession. A large number of people offered floral tributes to the jawan on the way.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, paid his last respects to Hakeem at his house. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama Mushavara member Marayamangalam Abdurahman Faizy led the funeral prayer held at Ummini Juma Masjid.

A head constable with the CRPF’s special operation unit named COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Hakeem was critically wounded when a Maoist group opened fire on personnel on security duty outside a recently established Army camp in Sukma forest under Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening. He died at a hospital on Wednesday morning.

