CRPF jawan from Kerala among two killed in Sukma IED blast

Published - June 23, 2024 10:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vishnu R.

Vishnu R., one of the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in an IED attack by Naxals at Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, was last home at Nanniyode in Thiruvananthapuram district a little over a month ago.

“He was here for the house warming ceremony of his new house and stayed for a few days before rejoining duty. He was well liked by the people here,” Shylaja Rajeevan, president, Nanniyode grama panchayat, said.

Vishnu, a constable/driver with CRPF, and constable Shailendra, his colleague who was also killed, were attached to the CRPF’s elite CoBRA. Vishnu was reportedly driving the vehicle which was targeted in the IED blast.

Vishnu, 35, had joined the CRPF around 12 years ago. He leaves behind his wife Nikhila, a nurse, and two sons. He is the son of Raghuvaran Nair and Ajitha of Palode.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the two CRPF jawans.

