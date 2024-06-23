GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CRPF jawan from Kerala among two killed in Sukma IED blast

Published - June 23, 2024 10:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vishnu R.

Vishnu R.

Vishnu R., one of the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in an IED attack by Naxals at Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, was last home at Nanniyode in Thiruvananthapuram district a little over a month ago.

“He was here for the house warming ceremony of his new house and stayed for a few days before rejoining duty. He was well liked by the people here,” Shylaja Rajeevan, president, Nanniyode grama panchayat, said.

Vishnu, a constable/driver with CRPF, and constable Shailendra, his colleague who was also killed, were attached to the CRPF’s elite CoBRA. Vishnu was reportedly driving the vehicle which was targeted in the IED blast.

Vishnu, 35, had joined the CRPF around 12 years ago. He leaves behind his wife Nikhila, a nurse, and two sons. He is the son of Raghuvaran Nair and Ajitha of Palode.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the two CRPF jawans.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.