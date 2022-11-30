CRPF jawan from Dhoni killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

  1. EPaper
November 30, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Abdul Hakeem

Abdul Hakeem

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan hailing from Dhoni near here was killed in an ambush by Maoist extremists in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening. Abdul Hakeem, 35, a head-constable with the CRPF’s special operation unit named COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), was killed when a Maoist group opened fire on personnel on security duty outside a recently established army camp in Sukma forest under Bastar division of Chhattisgarh.

Sources said that the Maoists escaped into the forest after the attack. Although Mr. Hakeem was rushed to a hospital at Chintagufa, his life could not be saved. Officials said he died on Wednesday morning. The body will be brought home on Wednesday night, and will be kept at Government High School, Ummini, for the public to pay homage on Thursday morning. He will be laid to rest with full police and army honours. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief at the death of Hakeem.

Son of Sulaiman and Nilavarnisa, Hakeem joined the CRPF in 2007. He was a former hockey player. He is survived by wife Ramseena and four-year-old daughter Afshin Fatima.

