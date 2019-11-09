CRPF donates ₹50,000 to woman powerlifter

The staff and trainees at the Central Reserve Police Force Recruit Training Centre (RTC) at Peringome here donated ₹50,000 to help a sportswoman participate in the Asian Powerlifting Championship.

A resident of Kadukkaram in Peringome, V.V. Arshana, an undergraduate student at Mar Athanasius College at Kothamangalam, has been selected for the championship to be held in Kazakhstan in December. However, she was asked to deposit ₹1.5 lakh for participating in the event. Her father V. Ibrahimkutty is a bus driver and they lived together in a rented house. She had lost all hope of attending the event as every effort to collect ₹1.5 lakh failed.

“Getting the chance to participate in the event after winning the championship at the national level was a dream come true,” she told The Hindu. However, an amount of ₹1.5 lakh was something beyond her family’s capacity, she said.

The family with the support of a WhatsApp group decided to seek financial help through social and news media. The message that went viral caught the attention of officials in the RTC and with the permission of CRPF RTC Deputy Inspector General M.J. Vijay, an amount of ₹50,000 was collected from the staff and trainees here, said a press release.