Crowds throng NIT Calicut stall at DISHA expo

January 08, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
The NIT-C stall at the Higher Studies Expo-DISHA 2023 organised by the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counseling Cell of Higher Secondary Wing under the Directorate of General Education in Kozhikode.

The NIT-C stall at the Higher Studies Expo-DISHA 2023 organised by the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counseling Cell of Higher Secondary Wing under the Directorate of General Education in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) highlighted its technical prowess by actively participating in the Higher Studies Expo-DISHA 2023-organised by the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counseling Cell of Higher Secondary Wing under the Directorate of General Education on the beach here from January 3 to 7.

Details about programmes offered by the departments and schools attached to NIT-C along with the opportunities for career growth were displayed. The admission procedure to the various undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes of the institute was highlighted. One of the attractions was the electric go-kart, designed by Team Unwired of SAE India Collegiate Club of NIT-C. A 3D printed prototype of a robot with three omni wheels and a robot with a mobile base equipped with four mecanum wheels to demonstrate the flexibility in movement also drew large crowds to the stall. An autonomous underwater vehicle equipped with various sensors to navigate and gather data was also displayed. The projects accomplished by the students of the institute were demonstrated so as to inculcate an interest and passion in school students towards engineering disciplines. A total of 30,000 people including students from various schools across the State, educationalists, and ministers visited the stall. The arrangement of the NIT-C stall was coordinated by the Centre for Career Development of the institute.

