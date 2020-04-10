Crowding near elephants restricted by owners

Visitors attempting to get near captive elephants and feed them are worrying elephant owners against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak in the State.

With no temple festivals and movement of elephants during lockdown, the animals are drawing crowds at places where they have been tethered. Some visitors attempt to feed them jaggery and plantains besides lending a helping hand to mahouts. After reports of a tiger in a U.S. zoo developing the viral infection, elephant owners have clamped restrictions on strangers getting near the tuskers.

Warning

The Elephant Owners Association and the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation have asked mahouts not to allow strangers come near the animals.

Association president G. Krishnaprasad said signage would be put up near the resting place of animals highlighting the restrictions. The animals should not be given the food brought by outsiders.

Conditions for food

“Mahouts should ensure that they do not come into contact with the sick and those in quarantine. The help of forest officials and the police shall be sought to protect the animals and its handlers. Palm fronds and other food shall be fed to the animals only after keeping them aside for 24 hours to prevent the spread of virus,” he said.

“The federation has asked mahouts not to cover up any symptoms of disease in animals and seek the help of veterinarians in case elephants develop illness. The food for the animals shall be handed by only one person. Anyone with symptoms of any disease shall not go near the animal,” said Sasikumar, president of the federation.

Directive to handlers

Mr. Krishnaprasad said mahouts had been asked to take turns to attend the animal. Masks and gloves should be worn while cleaning the resting place of animals and the handlers should clean their hands using soap and water at intervals.

“Though there are no known cases of animals being infected by SARS-CoV-2 virus, due care has to be taken for maintaining its health,” said David Abraham, a veterinarian with the Forest Department.