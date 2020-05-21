Crowd is out, queue is in at vet centre

Thiruvananthapuram

21 May 2020 22:54 IST

Visitors get tokens, wait in compliance with norms

Finding a silver lining in the COVID-19 cloud is not easy. But as the crisis unfolded, the District Veterinary Centre at PMG here saw the chance to make changes in visitor management.

The centre recently installed an intelligent queue management system with a well-arranged waiting area to ensure physical distancing of visitors.

Earlier, visitors would crowd in packed queues to take outpatient (OP) tickets. The plight would be similar outside doctors’ consultations rooms as visitors had no way of ascertaining when they would be called in.

Advertising

Advertising

A day ahead of the lockdown declaration, the centre convened a meeting to discuss implementation of the COVID-19 management protocol. Suggestions at the meeting led to the setting up of the intelligent management system.

Though equipment purchase was delayed till the restrictions were eased, the system came into effect this Monday.

How it works

As part of it, tokens are dispensed to visitors and they can wait in a spacious waiting area with 30 chairs in compliance with physical distancing norms. A token display system in the waiting area with an alarm and announcement prepares the visitors for the upcoming consultation with any of the three doctors on duty.

After the visitor is issued an OP ticket from the counter, the doctors receive an intimation. When the doctor presses a calling unit made available to them, the new token number flashes on the display system in the waiting area along with the number of the doctor whom they have to see. The visitor can then consult the doctor.

The calling unit also helps doctors manage time better as it displays the total number of OP tickets issued that day and how many visitors are awaiting consultation.

No one jumps the queue, there is no pushing or jostling, and no disputes, says E.G. Prem Jain, chief veterinary officer, Thiruvananthapuram.

The doctors too are no longer hassled by the sight of long queues outside their door. Both the parties are happy, he says.