Crowd control model at Munnar a success

The crowd control model in Munnar implemented by Devikulam Subcollector S. Prem Krishna is receiving accolades as it has succeeded in avoiding crowds while allowing people to move in the town for buying essential items.

Its high interaction with Tamil Nadu makes Munnar a sensitive spot for COVID-19. With a high number of people found moving in the Munnar town in the initial days of the lockdown, the Subcollector announced Section 144 in the town.

A discussion was held with the local leaders of political parties and traders. Police check-posts were set up at the entry points to the main market and passes were issued from there. Those who stayed more than an hour inside the market were penalised. Traders were also issued identity passes.

Masks mandatory

It was made mandatory for all to wear masks. Special squads were deployed for identifying people who violated lockdown norms. All reaching the town were tested with thermal scanners and those who showed symptoms of fever were moved to hospitals. Drone surveillance was implemented in the town and areas with crowding of people were identified.

A police officer said that around 2,500 persons reached the town in the past two days. The market is opened only on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Physical distance among people was ensured and it proved success, he said.