Kerala

Cross Roads -YAF 2022 logo released in Kozhikode

National Award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali releases the logo of the upcoming ‘Crossroads - Young Architects Festival’ (YAF) on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE August 11, 2022 18:41 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 18:41 IST

National Award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali on Thursday released the logo of the upcoming ‘Crossroads - Young Architects Festival’ (YAF) organised under the auspices of the Indian Institute of Architects, Calicut Centre, on Kozhikode beach on October 27, 28, and 29. The festival titled ‘Cross Roads -YAF 2022’ will be held in and around the Freedom Square on the beach, a press release said.

