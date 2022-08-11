Kerala

Cross Roads -YAF 2022 logo released in Kozhikode

National Award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali releases the logo of the upcoming ‘Crossroads - Young Architects Festival’ (YAF) on Thursday.

National Award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali releases the logo of the upcoming ‘Crossroads - Young Architects Festival’ (YAF) on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

National Award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali on Thursday released the logo of the upcoming ‘Crossroads - Young Architects Festival’ (YAF) organised under the auspices of the Indian Institute of Architects, Calicut Centre, on Kozhikode beach on October 27, 28, and 29. The festival titled ‘Cross Roads -YAF 2022’ will be held in and around the Freedom Square on the beach, a press release said.


