Cross country bicycle race concludes in Wayanad

December 28, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
S.T. Dhananjay from Mysuru,who bagged the first prize in the cross-country bicycle race that concluded at Pinangode in Wayanad district on Thursday.

S.T. Dhananjay from Mysuru,who bagged the first prize in the cross-country bicycle race that concluded at Pinangode in Wayanad district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A cross-country bicycle race organised by the Peloton Riders Club, Wayanad, concluded at Pinangode in the district on Thursday. The event was organized in association with Murikap Group of Resorts, SB Ventures, Pinangode, and Micro Loop mats, Kalpetta.

Shameem Bakar, Chairman, of SB Ventures, flagged off the event held on an 11 km track specially equipped for off-road cycling. As many as 25 cyclists across Southern India took part in the race.

S.T. Dhananjay from Mysuru bagged the first prize in the cross-country category. B. Amaljith from the district and Muhammed Roshan from Malappuram bagged the second and third positions respectively. They also emerged as winners in the downhill category.

Akshara Jayesh, Neetu Antony and Rhea Mizrin from Wayanad bagged the best performer prize in the girl’s category. Sports Council Vice President Salim Kadavan gave away the prizes to winners

