Crops destroyed in Kollam

The heavy rain during the last week has left farmers in distress as crops in 323 hectares of land were destroyed in the district.

The total loss is estimated at ₹9.5 crore and affected crops include banana, coconut, tapioca, vegetables, pepper, paddy, betel and various tubers. Around 1,500 farmers suffered huge losses and paddy farms in Sasthamcotta and Oachira blocks were completely submerged in water, damaging the crop in 159.99 hectares of land.

While vegetables and tubers for the Onam market were destroyed by the rains, the crops in the ghat regions were hit by the strong winds.

“Vegetables in 34.3 hectares and tubers in 26.22 hectares were lost and in the eastern parts of the district banana, betel and pepper farmers suffered most damages. We have made a primary assessment of the loss,” said the Principal Agriculture Officer.

Fish farmers from Mynagappally, Sasthamcotta, Sooranad North, Kunnathur, Oachira, Chavar, Punalur, Adichanallur and Kottankara panchayats also incurred losses in the rains. The Fisheries Department made visits to the farms to take stock of the damage.