Crop loss reported in 778 hectares

October 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers reported crop loss in 778 hectares in the heavy rainfall spell which lashed the State over the past week.

Paddy crop topped the list followed by banana and vegetables, according to a first information report on crop loss compiled from the Agricultural Information Management System (AIMS) of the Agriculture department for September 25-October 3 period.

According to the report, crop loss was reported in 778.14 hectares affecting 4832 farmers. The loss, in monetary terms, was pegged at ₹ 13.43 crore.

Paddy crop in 515.2 hectares were destroyed, impacting 1,059 farmers . The loss was pegged at ₹7.72 crore. Nearly 90,000 numbers of banana plants (bunched and non-bunched) were destroyed, and the loss was estimated to be approximately ₹4 crore. Nearly 50 hectares of vegetables, worth about ₹21 lakh, were damaged, the report indicated.

Loss to other crops included tapioca (13.3 hectares), tubers (8.2 hectares) and coconut (bearing and non-bearing, 5.25 hectares).

Among the districts, Alappuzha appeared to be the worst hit, with crop loss reported in 344 hectares, affecting 1,909 farmers. Ernakulam stood second with crop loss reported in 104.84 hectares, affecting 708 farmers. Thrissur stood third in terms of loss. Crop loss was reported in 83.78 hectares in the district. Palakkad reported loss in 67.22 hectares, Pathanamthitta in 50.2 hectares and Thiruvananthapuram, 27.73 hectares during the past week.

