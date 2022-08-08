Crop loss in Alappuzha pegged at ₹8.86 crore

August 08, 2022 21:33 IST

The agriculture sector in Alappuzha has suffered losses to the tune of ₹8.86 crore in the recent rain fury, according to a preliminary report prepared by the Agriculture department.

The paddy sector incurred a loss of about ₹1.92 crore between August 1 and 8. The rain and waterlogging destroyed paddy cultivation in 108 hectares and paddy nursery in 20 hectares. The crop loss has affected 174 farmers. Besides the rice cultivation, 3,118 banana growers suffered a loss of ₹6.33 crore during the period. Farmers growing tuber crops, vegetables, betel vine, coconut and ginger have also suffered losses.

Officials said the crop loss assessment in the district was ongoing and actual figures would be much higher.

Meanwhile, floodwaters continued to recede from the Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions on Monday. Water levels fell below the danger mark at Pallathuruthy, Neerettupuram and Veeyapuram. Water levels, though decreasing, continued to remain above the danger level at Nedumudi, Mankombu, Champakulam, Kavalam and Pallippad.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Monday visited paddy polders ravaged by bund breaches at Champakulam in Kuttanad. Speaking to media persons, Mr. Prasad said that farmers who suffered crop losses would be compensated in a time-bound manner.

"Apart from the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and weather-based crop insurance, the State government has launched a crop insurance scheme. The government in association with various crop insurance companies is trying to introduce a smart insurance project for providing better insurance cover to farmers," the Minister said adding that the government would consider strengthening outer bunds of paddy polders in Kuttanad.

Mr. Prasad directed Irrigation department officials to drain out floodwaters from the fields.

The Kuttanad has witnessed four bund breaches, three in Champakulam and one in Thakazhi, in recent days. Apart from submerging paddy plants in large tracts, breaches in the outer bunds of the Chakkankary Aranooru and Moolampallikadu paddy polders in Champakulam grama panchayat damaged two houses.