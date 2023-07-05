Crop loss: Agriculture department opens control rooms

July 05, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Agriculture department has opened control rooms in the districts for reporting crop loss caused by heavy rainfall. Thiruvananthapuram 9446289277, Kollam 9447905620, Pathanamthitta 9446041039, Alappuzha 7559908639, Kottayam 9446333214, Ernakulam 8921109551, Idukki 9447037987, Thrissur 9495132652, Palakkad 8547395490, Malappuram 9744511700, Kozhikode 9847402917, Wayanad 9495622176, Kannur 9383472028 and Kasaragod 9446413072. In the event of crop loss, farmers can apply for financial assistance through the Agriculture Information Management System portal www.aims.kerala.gov.in. For details, visit www.aims.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaagriculture.gov.in

