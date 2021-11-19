Crop loss: 9,177 farmers hit in district, says Agri dept.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 November 2021 18:24 IST

Crop loss has been reported in 1011.72 hectares in the district, affecting 9,177 farmers following heavy rainfall since November 10, according to an initial estimate by the Agriculture Department.

The loss has been pegged at ₹32.81 crore, Principal Agricultural Officer K.M. Raju said on Friday.

The rain havoc affected banana, paddy, vegetables and tapioca the most. Banana in 575.74 hectares, paddy in 69.36 hectares, and vegetables in 179.99 hectares, were badly hit by the heavy rainfall that lashed the district for days.

Farmers in the district also reported damage to tapioca crop in 160.64 hectares and tubers in 8.2 hectares.

Other crops affected by rain havoc included rubber (5.8 hectares), ginger (4.62 hectres), betel (2.8 hectares), coconut (2.08 hectares), and pepper (1.52 hectares).

The heavy rainfall damaged houses and triggered waterlogging in many areas, forcing the district administration to evacuate scores of families to relief camps.