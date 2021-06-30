Crop insurance campaign to be launched from July 1

Twenty-seven crops are covered under the Restructured State Crop Insurance Scheme

The State Agriculture Department is organising a two-week-long crop insurance campaign to encourage farmers to enroll for coverage.

July 1 will be observed as Crop Insurance Day and the two-week campaign will be held from July 1 to 15 at the panchayat level, the Department said on Wednesday.

Given the COVID-19 situation in the State, farmers can apply for coverage and obtain their policies online on www.aims.kerala.gov.in without visiting Krishi Bhavans.

Apart from the State crop insurance scheme, two other schemes implemented by the Central governments jointly with the State are available to farmers.

Twenty-seven crops are covered under the Restructured State Crop Insurance Scheme. The schemes provide protection to farmers for crop loss caused by drought, flood, landslides and mudslips, earthquake, sea erosion, cyclone, lightning, wildfire and damage caused by wild animals.

Under the restructured scheme, the compensation amount has been hiked by two to 12 times, the Department said. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather-based Crop Insurance Scheme are also available to farmers. July 31 is the last date for enrolling in both these schemes, the department said. Farmers can enroll by contacting Akshaya Centres, Janasevana Kendrams, Krishi Bhavans, primary cooperatives and banks that have issued agricultural loans.

The paddy crop in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta and banana and tapioca in all districts have been notified under PMFBY. Crop loss due to natural calamities are covered under the restructured weather-based crop insurance scheme.